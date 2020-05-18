Build quality on the Slayer is excellent, and the material the pads are made from has proven to be exceptionally tough in the previous version of the Slayer.

That’s a bit of a trade-off, but the Slayer gives up a bit of thermal comfort for gains in protection, durability and fitment. It’s a trade that will result in more comfort and usability to more riders. The Slayer is not a DH-level knee pad, but it's definitely not a lightweight either. I wouldn't always wear it on long XC rides, but I would happily wear it all day in the backcountry if the route was rough enough.



Between the base Slayer and Pro version, the differences are small—the Pro offers a bit more protection and adjustability, especially when the elastic in the sleeve starts to wear out. Really, you won’t go wrong with either, but the extra $10 is worth it if you aren’t pinching pennies or counting grams. If the budget is tight though, you won’t be missing too much by going with the regular Slayer.



If the old version of the Slayer is anything to go by, these pads will last about a season of regular (100-plus rides) use before they are stretched enough at the cuff to stay up. I don't have that much time on the new Slayer yet, but the material an build is similar enough for me to expect around the same lifespan. The Slayer Pro, with its adjustment band, will probably be usable the longest. Plus, these pads offer great value for money, and I'd happily shell out $75 a year for a refresh.