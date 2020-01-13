Lineup Test: 7iDP’s Light-Weight Knee Pads

Project Lite – $110

This is the pad that piqued my interest first, simply because it’s the tallest. The reason why even the best knee pads suck for pedaling is simple; the knee moves. Logic would dictate, the farther from that movement that a pad puts its elastic cuffs and traction panels, the more comfortable and secure it will be. The Project Lite takes that approach and loads it up with tech. Most obvious is the semi-hardshell material. The rubber-like patch is meant to help deflect instead of bind at the time of impact, and add some durability for the time after. I had two relatively low-speed crashes on the Project Lites. One on a slab of coarse rock, and one one on some dry, loose decomposed granite. On the rock, I didn’t sense any initial slide. At least not anywhere near what you’d get out of some old-school Pro-Tec skate pads. The patch is more like hard rubber than soft plastic, so it needs some sort of help to effectively mitigate friction against the ground. That’s why it deflected so well on the DG. Where a fabric outer skin would reach through the layer of sand and grip the hard ground beneath, the rubber patch was just firm enough that the sand acted like ball bearings, and there was a distinct “skrrrrt.”



The pad beneath that patch is relatively simple. It’s not especially concave, possibly to split the difference between bent-knee descending and straight-legged pedaling. That meant that, even after a solid month of breaking-in, it never quite felt like it had a home base. That’s not to say it moved out of the effective area, but it’s not self-centering. Thankfully, it’s got a relatively generous footprint to catch side impacts, so although it doesn’t necessarily wrap around the knee, it does cover it.



The Project Lite’s primary fabric isn’t the ultra supple lycra that most pads use, including the other two pads in this lineup. It’s slightly more coarse and rigid, but also more durable than traditional knee sock material. It wasn’t any less comfortable against the skin, but that rigidity came with a side-effect on rides when I kept them on my legs all day, up and down. I noticed during all that pedaling that the traction panels at the top were tugging pretty hard on my thighs. I tried folding them down so the panels weren’t against my skin, but they wouldn’t stay put. I tried various amounts of tension between the top and bottom rings, but I ended up with some blisters up near my quad. For the rest of the time I spent testing the Project Lites, I would simply roll them down around my ankles for the climbs. And if you want the durability and deflection this build offers, that’s not a bad compromise.