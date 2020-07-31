But for maximum fun, it helps to be conscious of how you pack it. All that support is focused heavily in the front half of the pack. If your chosen load is a stack of separate objects like cookware or clothes, the difference in stability between the front and rear end of the pack can get a little distracting. Tightening that longitudinal strap will help things along, but it can tend to bend, not compress the pack. I would ideally pack objects with long and thin shapes that could span as much of the bag as possible, I found myself trying to stagger my items. Long flat packets of dehydrated food or folded-up ground tarps or mattresses would add a little extra support if they sat at the border between the structural section at the front of the bag and the softer roll-top end behind it. Part of my approach was to help prevent the back half of the bag from bouncing against the tire at bottom-out (which only happened once, and on that aforementioned worst-case scenario of long-travel, long-dropper and big wheels), but the other part was just to help it look nice. There’s a lot to be said for the confidence you get from a buttoned-up bikepacking kit.



Regardless of how it ended up looking during my trial and error, it always felt great. Those two primary straps make for a remarkably stable ride. Instead of being stitched to the center of the top of the bag, they’re stitched to the sides. You’re essentially connecting each saddle rail to each top corner of the bag. It’s like holding on to two ski poles in your hands rather than wrapping them together in a bear hug. It just works better. With such a minimal footprint against the seatpost, it’s impressively stable. The whole idea of a minimalist dropper-friendly bag is freeing you up to get some actual quality trail time between all those ramen noodles.