Fanny packs really don’t have to do much to have an edge over a traditional pack. They’re small, they’re light and they’re comfortable. But there’s one problem—storage. Most packs run between two and five liters of storage, which is more than enough for the average ride. It’s also just enough to tempt you into overpacking, making that fanny pack not so small, light or comfortable anymore. 

This is why Race Face’s new Quick Rip pack caught my attention with its minimalist attitude streaked with the functionality that such logos demands. It’s a bare-bones pack, no-frills, no fancy straps, bells or whistles. It’s made for the short outing, which, in all honesty, probably makes up the majority of rides for most of us. 

