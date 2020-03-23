Fanny packs really don’t have to do much to have an edge over a traditional pack. They’re small, they’re light and they’re comfortable. But there’s one problem—storage. Most packs run between two and five liters of storage, which is more than enough for the average ride. It’s also just enough to tempt you into overpacking, making that fanny pack not so small, light or comfortable anymore.
This is why Race Face’s new Quick Rip pack caught my attention with its minimalist attitude streaked with the functionality that such logos demands. It’s a bare-bones pack, no-frills, no fancy straps, bells or whistles. It’s made for the short outing, which, in all honesty, probably makes up the majority of rides for most of us.
Bible Tester Favorites: Packs
Take only what you need to survive
Evoc Introduces On-Bike Bag Lineup
Equally well-suited for afternoon or overnight
Tested: Bedrock Bags Kayenta Rear Tank Bag
Technically, it's still bikepacking
Revelate Introduces the Full-Suspension Frame Bag
We'll make it fit
Hydro Flask Journey Series 20L Hydration Pack
An all-day pack that keeps your water cold for four-plus hours
Hydro Flask Journey Series 10L Hydration Pack
A mid-sized pack with an insulated reservoir to keep your water chilled
Tested: Osprey Savu Hip Pack | $55
Almost Too Much, Which Is Exactly Enough
Tested: Henty Enduro Pack 2.0
Ultimate versatility, durability and comfort
Sound off in the comments below!