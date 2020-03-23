With just the basics, the Quick rip is a very slim pack. There’s plenty of room if you want to carry a few more tools—I carry a multi-tool in my pants pocket, and tube strapped to the frame, but there’s room for both in the Quick Rip.

The Quick Rip has just 1.5 liters of storage split between two pockets, along with a small mesh pocket, a bottle holder and two cinch straps that tuck away when not in use. Granted, this small of a pack may be outside the norm, but is by no means an isolated event. There are plenty of small fanny packs out there, but the Quick Rip stood out for two reasons. One; because that bottle-in-the-middle pockets-on-the-sides design very closely resembles the Bontrager Rapid Pack that we at Bike have loved for years. Two; because that's about where the similarities end.



Although 1.5 liters doesn’t sound like a lot of storage space—downright pint-sized, in fact. Except, in fact, that’s actually about three pints of storage space and so, in theory, you could fit two tubs of Ben and Jerry’s in the Quick Rip—I have not tested this theory, but I will once the weather warms up. The 1.5-liter capacity does feel more spacious than the numbers would suggest, and I think it has something to do with the split pocket design. When you have one big pocket, it’s easy to overestimate what will fit inside and end up with a balloon tube of a fanny pack out back. The constraint the Quick Rip’s pockets impose offers no optical illusions on storage capacity.