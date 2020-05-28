I’m not really a hydration pack person. If I have the opportunity to don a bottle and a hip pack, or just use my bike’s trendy in-frame storage box, I’ll take it. I generally find packs to be stiflingly hot and bulky. It’s a pain to sync all the adjustments, they cause back pain, and they throw off my center of gravity in high-speed technical terrain or while in the air. But, on all-day adventures, having some extra space–and extra beverage–is a necessity. So, riding with a pack becomes, well, necessary.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

The LR, in CamelBak’s Skyline LR, stands for Low Rider, which basically puts its reservoir down low on the lumbar section of the back. This allows more of the pack’s weight to be supported by the hips, which, in turn, alleviates some of the strain on the shoulders and back. This isn’t anything novel or new, really, but it definitely was nice not having a sore back during longer rides with a full load of water. The Skyline has a very hip-pack feel to it on the bike, but the shoulder straps prevent it from hula-hooping, or falling off my ass on longer stretches of chunky trail. The lower-slung weight puts the overall center of gravity in a spot where it has less effect on rider body english. This was most noticeable for me in fast, weird rooty rock gardens. It’s not that other hydration packs have thrown me off the bike, but more a feeling of extra surefooted confidence in these sections. It’s a subtle feel, but definitely there.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

The column-style back pads were raised enough to keep the pack propped up off my back and allow a good amount of air to flow. The straps are all made of a super-airy and quite comfortable 3D mesh. I rarely felt that the Skyline was compounding any overheating, and didn’t notice any big sweat patches that I experience with most other packs, and even some hip packs.