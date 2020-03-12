Below the waist, they do stretch. Not a lot, though. I have a pair of 100% Celium shorts that I could probably cut into two skin-tight mini-skirts if I had a good reason. But the Traverses stretch just enough. And they kinda have to. For a so-called “all-mountain” short, they fit rather close to the body, so they need some stretch to move with you. And that form-fitting cut extends all around. You won’t notice it through a chamois, but the crotch sits right up there. As it should. There’s never any obstruction when shifting positions over the saddle. And down at the far end, there are a few subtle relief slits at the cuffs to make room for knee pads and pedaling motion. Overall, the chassis is brilliantly thought out. The fabric is light and thin. It’s a surprise that a short which feels so robust is actually one of the lightest-weight I own. It’s especially surprising, then, that they are actually pretty water-resistant. I spent some time with them testing at the Bible of Bike Tests, 2,000 feet above 7,000-foot-high Park City in mid-October. Paired with some thermal knickers, they kept me dry on the days that were a little iffy to say the least. I wouldn’t put them squarely in the wet-weather-short category, but they can deal. Sudden drizzle and regular puddles will bead off well before they soak in. If I’m not sure what the day will bring, but the urge to pack light is great enough that I’m willing to take risks, I’ll take the Traverses.