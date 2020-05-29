The long elastic waist adjustments are super secure and easy to use. Plus, they’re suede. Yep, you read that right.

Gore is a well-established name in the cycling world, but they are a somewhat new kid on the mountain-bike block. They’ve been dabbling in various bits and pieces for years and, until recently, their offerings haven’t really made it into the limelight. Which is surprising, because Gore’s stuff is really good. They have quite a bit of experience in materials, to say the least, as well as years of fitment knowledge from their more popular on-road line of cycle wear. Gore’s shorts range from XC to enduro, with the basic C5 shorts falling right smack in the middle. Maybe that's why they're just called the C5 shorts. Confusingly, Gore also makes the C5 Paclite Trail Shorts, the C5 Trail Light Shorts and the C5 All Mountain Shorts. This C5 Short is not those C5 Shorts. It’s mid-length, mid-weight and semi-fitted. And at a glance, it appears it could pass as easily aboard a 120-millimeter XCish weapon as it could on a 150-millimeter rowdy 29er.



There are three pockets on the C5, two standard-issue on the hips and the one somewhere in between the top of the quad and the side of the thigh. Elastic Velcro waist adjustments on the outside and silicone grippers inside keep the C5 up once the double button/zipper fly is securely fastened.