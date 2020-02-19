We’ve gotten spoiled by the game of leapfrog that bike manufacturers are playing. Everyone is regularly outdoing each other, and bikes keep getting better. Flat-pedal shoes, on the other hand, are just playing catch-up. Brands are only now reaching the benchmark set by Five Ten.

So, instead of just chasing down the status quo, Pearl Izumi rocked the boat. The dual-compound sole of the X-Alp Launch (big brother to the X-Alp Flow tested here) features firmer, stiffer toe-and-heel tread flanking a softer, slicker contact patch where your pedals go. The idea is to envelop the pedal’s pins, not just block them. But also, to allow for easier foot-position adjustments. The Launch does that part perfectly. But like the majority of flat-pedal shoes out there, it’s not as locked-in as a Five Ten Freerider Pro.

That’s not the end of the story, though. I didn’t want the status quo to win that easily, and I liked where Pearl Izumi was going with this. I only wear flat pedal shoes at bike parks and at my dirt jumps, where freedom to reposition my feet is key. I just wanted a better connection to the bike. All the X-Alp Launch needed (pun intended) was a reboot.