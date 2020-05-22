Lace loops are good.

I tested the Ions with two different pedals, and not just a left and a right. The Ions’ primary companion was a pair of <a href="https://www.bikemag.com/gear/components/pedals/tested-chromag-dagga-pedals-180/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Chromag Daggas</a>, which are probably the grippiest, most aggressive pedals money can buy. They also spent time on a set of <a href="https://www.bikemag.com/gear/components/pedals/tested-crankbrothers-stamp-7-150/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Crankbrothers Stamp 7s</a>, which utilize grub screws rather than the pointy sort of pins on the Chromags. The pointy pins are great for traction, but they do tear up shoes pretty quickly, eating away at the outsole and slowly creating voids in the exact spots where you need the rubber the most. So, while I prefer the maximum traction provided by pointy pins, there are valid reasons for opting for duller types like grub screws, and it’s worth exploring how well a shoe works with each type.



The Ions stayed glued to the Daggas pedals with similar tenacity to a Freerider Pro, which puts them head and shoulders above almost every other shoe from any brand other than Five Ten or Northwave. The Ions stayed put pretty well even on the more traditional Crankbrothers pedals, but extra mental energy was required to keep them in place over rough sections of trail, and I slipped pedals once or twice on any given ride.