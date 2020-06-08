The Bontrager XXX Mountain shoes cost $400. Hold that fact in your head for a minute and consider, for example, that the Shimano XC501 shoes cost $170. The XC501s are in a different class to be sure, but they’re not bad. They’ve got a similar XC build, a BOA dial and a Michelin rubber outsole. So, assuming you’re reading this because you need a new pair of high-end XC shoes, that $230 delta is what really matters. I’m not saying this because $230 is easier to accept than $400. Quite the contrary. That $400 will get you shoes. As we’ve established, you need shoes. What I’m saying is that you don’t need to spend that extra $230.

Normally, this is the part where I’d insert a plot twist and tell you that you just don’t know what you’re missing. That any rider could benefit from that extra $230. But for most riders, a more conservative shoe just makes more sense. The XC501s have a little more rubber on the outsole and a little more flex in the midsole. They are moderately practical high-performance shoes. The XXX Mountain shoes are purely high-performance. They’re not the shoes I would grab for most of my rides. But when they are the right shoes, boy howdy. You just don’t know what you’re missing.

The first standout feature is how unapologetically stiff they are. They use a variation of Trek’s OCLV Carbon in the sole, making for the stiffest shoe in Bontrager’s line. And if it weren’t for their dialed ergonomics, that stiffness might only be a benefit on the climbs. A stiff sole can eliminate the ‘hot spot’ above the cleat, but only if that insole is perfectly contoured. If you’ve never worn a dedicated road-bike shoe, they dip the ball of your foot down a tad more than mountain shoes do. Less natural for walking, but more natural for pedaling. The XXX Mountain shoes feel like a half-step in that direction. It meant that my feet weren’t struggling to maintain an optimal shape in hard hits or hard pedaling. They could just relax. They were less fatigued and in less pain than they would be on more flexible shoes.