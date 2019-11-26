Hi, my name is Ryan, and I love disco slippers. Since I started clipping in back in ‘98, I’ve always preferred the stiffest, racer-nerdiest shoes available. Carbon soles and full-metal toe-spikes? Yes please! I’ve tried many ‘all-mountain’ and skater-styled SPD shoes, but very few of these ever really delighted me: They often seemed clunky and make clipping in a challenge. They’re either too heavy, too flexy, or just, well, meh. I always ended up back on my XC-style shoes.

The Rallys (Rallies? No. Rallys. Spell-check be damned.) changed me, though. They are just about everything I wasn’t looking for in a shoe, and a lot of things I didn’t know I was missing.

One such thing is off-the-bike feel and features. The cleats are recessed deep enough to where I can walk around without feeling like I’m wearing tap shoes. Not even the slightest hint of clickity or clack. The freedom to walk into my kitchen without fear of damaging the flooring, or heading to the grocery or pub post ride without turning heads (post-ride stink aside) is downright refreshing. Adding to this off-the-bike enjoyment is the eva-padded soles. Being able to hike around with a bit of squish underfoot is just nice, and keeps my feet feeling fresh on all-day adventures where stopping for snacks or soaking in views are commonplace.