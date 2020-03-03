There have been a lot of hard-fought technological leaps in our industry’s history. Nothing happens overnight. Suspension design, carbon applications and approaches to geometry have all left a trail of bad ideas in their past. There was even a time when we wondered if scientists would crack the mystery of cold fusion before mountain bikers would finally get their first reliable dropper post.
You wouldn’t think that making a good flat-pedal shoe could be just as challenging, but apparently it is. Over the past decade, dozens of brands have joined the fight, and only a handful are worthy alternatives to the benchmark-setting Five Ten Freerider Pro. But as with every other emerging market, competition has a way of changing that. Enough good ideas get out into the ether, and the playing field levels out. Today, Leatt is flooding the ether with good ideas with their first ever lineup of shoes, both clipless and flat-pedal-specific.
