Giro Launches Sector and Sector W Shoes

It’s nice to see a normal mountain bike shoe come out in 2020. Since all the cool kids run flat pedals now, it seems like the skate aesthetic is dominating more and more of clip-shoe design. But really, what do those of us who run normal SPDs need with all that extra outsole? The Giro Sector is a refreshingly classic approach to the classic clip-in, but with a subtle high-tech chassis.

Photo Credit: Giro Cycling

This is a top-end shoe for Giro, so for its $225 price tag, you get a carbon-composite structural base with an especially robust rubber outsole that stretches from tip to tip, not just around the ball and heel. That outsole is also “dual-injected,” which I had to get some more details on from the source. Instead of bonding or gluing a rubber sole to the composite structural sole, the two types of rubber are in-molded onto the composite. Think when helmets’ plastic-like outer shells went from being held on by a ring of tape around the edge to being attached the moment the helmet is being made in the molding process. A little more classic are the sole’s replaceable toespikes and medium arch support.

Photo Credit: Giro Cycling

But what’s really special is what’s going on up top. Of course, there are the two micro-adjust BOA dials. If you’ve never run a dual-BOA shoe, I highly recommend it. And what those BOA dials are attached to is even cooler. What Giro is calling Synchwire, which is essentially a matrix of strong individual fibers to offer both a stout, positive wrap but also significant flexibility and form-fitting capability. Also, since those fibers are relatively sparse, it ought to allow for excellent breathability.