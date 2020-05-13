There are no pit- (or side or back) zips on the Transcend, however there are small, well concealed, vents under each armpit to help trapped heat escape. These vents won’t create much, if any noticeable airflow, but it was enough. The stretchy ‘soft-shell-style’ build of the Transcend feels great on bare, sweaty arms, which is perhaps a weird to say, but too often jackets feel akin to a dodgy hotel’s cheap shower curtain that somehow always seems to find a way to suffocatingly stick to skin. While the jacket’s ultra-breathable moisture-wicking material makes it impressively comfortable, it also makes it susceptible to stink. B.O. clings to the Transcend more than other jackets, so it’ll need to get washed more often (personally, I’m using it as a tool for social distancing).



Overall fit of the Transcend is well thought out. The elbows are gusseted, and the overall posture is built for on-the-bike positioning without being awkward to stand around in. The Transcend is trim enough to prevent flapping on fast descents, and the stretchy material prevents it from binding up.