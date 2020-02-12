Stacking onto a 25-year legacy, Troy Lee introduces today’s updated D4 helmet. Probably the most iconic full-faced helmet in racing, the Daytona series helmets are known for their spare-no-expense design, light weight and, of course, the mini shark fin. All of that returns, along with a few significant but subtle improvements.
