Stacking onto a 25-year legacy, Troy Lee introduces today’s updated D4 helmet. Probably the most iconic full-faced helmet in racing, the Daytona series helmets are known for their spare-no-expense design, light weight and, of course, the mini shark fin. All of that returns, along with a few significant but subtle improvements.

We have something brewing with a special D4. Stay tuned...

There's also the D4 Composite. The flagship D4 Carbon is the only way to get the TeXtreme shell, and that will run you $575. But for $400, the Composite is only 50 grams heavier and gets you all the fancy vents, padding collar bone protection and MIPS liner. Both the D4 Carbon and D4 Composite are available now.

There's a relief in the TexTreme material at the base of the helmet, just above each collar bone. Occasionally, just the right (or wrong) crash will force the helmet into the shoulder, potentially damaging the fragile collar bone. The D4 gives them a fighting chance by allowing the EPS foam to do its job, unencumbered by the shell.

There are a total of 24 vents on the D4 helmet. Eleven intake vents up front, six vents over the top of the head that help channel air to the back, where there are seven exhaust vents. But it's not just that the vents are more plentiful. They're better. Instead of shielding certain vents with mesh to keep out debris, the vents themselves are shaped to do it on their own. And in a form-follows-function move, TLD lined the inside of those vents with an in-molded polycarbonate, not unlike the material that covers the outside of a traditional trail helmet. This prevents debris from damaging the EPS foam, and also looks really cool.

Beneath that layer is, of course, a mostly traditional MIPS liner. Beneath that MIPS liner is a much refined pad insert. Instead of a combination of large panels connected by mesh, the new insert is a collage of smaller pads. This allows for more form-fitting insides, but most importantly, it allows for better ventilation. The pad shape and placement is designed to work with the newly redesigned vents on the outside of the helmet to get the air where it needs to be.

The shell's "TeXtreme" material checks a lot of boxes for a mountain bike product. It's got "extreme" in there, and it's got a capital letter in the middle of the word. Bonus points that the capital letter is an "X." But behind the name are benefits to weight and protection. TeXtreme allowed TLD to shave a claimed 50 grams off the D3 helmet. That's partially thanks to the fact that the material is able to be thinner than traditional carbon fiber without compromising strength.

