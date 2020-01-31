The D4 Helmet has been rumored, sought after and enamored ever since its disguised debut at Red Bull Rampage last October when Brandon Semenuk took his historic third career Rampage win while wearing the unreleased helmet (alongside his TLD teammates also in a D4: Tom Van Steenbergen, second place, Brendan Fairclough, fourth place, and Kyle Strait and Cam Zink). Here’s a little taste of what’s to come, a glimpse of the long-form D4 launch video that takes the viewer through the iconic Daytona Helmet Series that has reigned supreme in downhill, freeride and BMX for decades. The full video launches with the D4 helmet February 12.
Bible Tester Favorites: Helmets
Leading Lids
iXS releases Trigger Lightweight Full-Face Helmet
600 grams and ASTM-certified for DH racing, but that's not what this is about
Giro Tyrant: First Impressions
It's supposed to look like that
Tested: SixSixOne EVO AM Helmet
It works. Ask me how I know.
Sound off in the comments below!