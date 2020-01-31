The D4 Helmet has been rumored, sought after and enamored ever since its disguised debut at Red Bull Rampage last October when Brandon Semenuk took his historic third career Rampage win while wearing the unreleased helmet (alongside his TLD teammates also in a D4: Tom Van Steenbergen, second place, Brendan Fairclough, fourth place, and Kyle Strait and Cam Zink). Here’s a little taste of what’s to come, a glimpse of the long-form D4 launch video that takes the viewer through the iconic Daytona Helmet Series that has reigned supreme in downhill, freeride and BMX for decades. The full video launches with the D4 helmet February 12.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.