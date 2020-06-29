Before they launched the Trailblazer helmet, Sweet Protection had a bit of a boutique brand identity. That is, for those who could identify the brand at all. For a while, their flagship helmet, the Bushwhacker II was the mountain-bike-facing persona of Sweet Protection, and it costs $220, down from $260 when we tested it a couple years ago. Since then, helmet pricing in general has crept up and overtaken it, and Sweet Protection has released the $150 Dissenter Mips and the single-size $90 Ripper Mips. But neither feature the multi-piece shell that helped the Bushwhacker II justify its price tag. That’s where the Sweet Protection Trailblazer comes in.
The new Trailblazer MIPs helmet is a lighter and cheaper alternative to the enduro-focused Bushwhacker helmet. It borrows some features and drops others, resulting in a protective, lightweight helmet comfortable enough to wear daily. The Trailblazer is constructed with Sweet’s signature 4-piece variable-elasticity shell design, which gives you denser plastic over the top of the crown and temples, and a lighter, more elastic plastic over lower-risk zones. The shell pieces are fused directly to the EPS foam for durability, and inside you’ll find a space (called the superficial temporal cooling channel or STACC) to give you extra airflow over your temporal arteries.
The elements of the Trailblazer are more streamlined than the Bushwhacker, with more straight lines and bigger vents. On the trail, that all translates to a helmet you can forget you’re wearing—the true mark of a success in my book.
Whenever evaluating helmets like these, I must admit I’m a little spoiled. I spend a lot of time in lighter-weight, more streamlined “XC,” “gravel,” or dare I say “road” helmets. And I’ve struggled to find shred-aesthetic helmets that don’t bounce around on my head. I appreciate a fuller-coverage helmet for trail riding, but until the Trailblazer I hadn’t found one that A): wasn’t insanely hot and B): didn’t make me feel like a bobble head. Even the brand’s own Bushwhacker was a helmet I’d only break out for my most enduro-bro days.
The Trailblazer instantly felt lighter and more attached to my head, if that makes sense. Like, if I put it on and do the Breakfast Club dance, it moves with me instead of lagging. On the trail, that means the visor hasn’t blocked my vision once, and I never have to re-adjust it to get the fit I want. We all have different skulls and will naturally have brands that work best for us. In fact, I was handed this assignment after another tester didn’t find the Trailblazer suited his skull. But I think it’s worth noting that even within the Sweet Line, the fit on the Trailblazer felt much more natural, for my head at least.
I also appreciated the overbuilt strap design, which situates the straps perfectly under your ears without pinching or twisting. No standing in front of the bathroom mirror adjusting finicky clamps—this was a quick length adjustment from the isolated piece under the chin, and out the door.
I found out the hard way (by taking the fastening bolts off) that the visor is not actually adjustable. Fortunately it’s positioned pretty well—you can even stash your sunnies in the vents underneath. If you really need to get creative with your visor, you can go for the Bushwhacker, which keeps that adjustability.
I’ve worn the Trailblazer for everything from coaching sessions (of the streamlined XC variety, for the record) to long adventure days, and it’s kept my brain cool and (Sweetly) protected. The MIPS version I tested retails for $180, while the non-MIPS version will run you $150.
You can get the rest of the details from sweetprotection.com
Tested: POC Axion SPIN | $150
Boutique protection for the masses
First Impressions: Bontrager Rally WaveCel Helmet - $150
You can't put a price on safety, but this is a pretty good start
First Impressions: Giro Manifest Spherical
I can't believe it's not-not Mips!
Liv Introduces New Rev Pro XC Helmet
Maximum ventilation, minimum weight
Giant Introduces Rev Pro XC Helmet
Light impact
7iDP Releases Project 23 Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
Traditional hard shell outside, untraditional everything else inside.
Fresh Produce: Fly Werx Carbon Imprint Helmet
Let's keep things light and breezy
Sound off in the comments below!