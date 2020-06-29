Before they launched the Trailblazer helmet, Sweet Protection had a bit of a boutique brand identity. That is, for those who could identify the brand at all. For a while, their flagship helmet, the Bushwhacker II was the mountain-bike-facing persona of Sweet Protection, and it costs $220, down from $260 when we tested it a couple years ago. Since then, helmet pricing in general has crept up and overtaken it, and Sweet Protection has released the $150 Dissenter Mips and the single-size $90 Ripper Mips. But neither feature the multi-piece shell that helped the Bushwhacker II justify its price tag. That’s where the Sweet Protection Trailblazer comes in.

The new Trailblazer MIPs helmet is a lighter and cheaper alternative to the enduro-focused Bushwhacker helmet. It borrows some features and drops others, resulting in a protective, lightweight helmet comfortable enough to wear daily. The Trailblazer is constructed with Sweet’s signature 4-piece variable-elasticity shell design, which gives you denser plastic over the top of the crown and temples, and a lighter, more elastic plastic over lower-risk zones. The shell pieces are fused directly to the EPS foam for durability, and inside you’ll find a space (called the superficial temporal cooling channel or STACC) to give you extra airflow over your temporal arteries.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

The elements of the Trailblazer are more streamlined than the Bushwhacker, with more straight lines and bigger vents. On the trail, that all translates to a helmet you can forget you’re wearing—the true mark of a success in my book.

Whenever evaluating helmets like these, I must admit I’m a little spoiled. I spend a lot of time in lighter-weight, more streamlined “XC,” “gravel,” or dare I say “road” helmets. And I’ve struggled to find shred-aesthetic helmets that don’t bounce around on my head. I appreciate a fuller-coverage helmet for trail riding, but until the Trailblazer I hadn’t found one that A): wasn’t insanely hot and B): didn’t make me feel like a bobble head. Even the brand’s own Bushwhacker was a helmet I’d only break out for my most enduro-bro days.