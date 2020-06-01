Ingredients—in case you’d like to make your own.

The Axion boasts nice, thin straps that aren’t any bother thanks to the splitters that keep them well away from my ears. The visor has four positions, but doesn’t go high enough for goggles to be stashed underneath it, if that’s a thing you do. While we’re on the subject of optics, I have not yet found a good place to store glasses on the helmet. Fit wise, the shell and pads were immediately comfortable for me, but the housing for the retention system seemed to dig into my head, which was also an issue with the Tectal. It’s like the housing is a little too vertical, and needs to be tilted away from my head to match the contours of my skull. This became less noticeable with some adjusting of the retention system’s height setting, and ultimately is not something I notice on the trail. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only retention-related issue.