There once was a time when there were only two categories of mountain bike: downhill and cross-country. And really, those ‘downhill’ bikes were just cross-country bikes with the seat dropped. That of course changed, and the number of subcategories that have since emerged to fill the gap are still multiplying. It took a while for our helmets to join that race to the middle, but you might say it’s gone too far. Today it seems like every brand’s flagship mountain lid is expected to serve at least part of the enduro spectrum. The helmets we used to call ‘normal’ are living out their days on gravel, road and the odd XC race. But I kinda miss them. They’re so light and breezy. They don’t stick out too far beyond your brow, and don’t reach down to your neck. And they don’t have visors. I’ve never won this argument, but here goes: I think visors are more fashion than function. If your visor blocks the sun, it’ll also block the trail if you relax your head forward enough. XC helmets don’t bother with visors. That’s why, when the Giant RevX Pro just got updated, I climbed right in.
First, a warning. The Rev Pro Mips is expensive, and it doesn’t pack the level of tech seen on some similarly priced enduro lids. For its $250 price tag, you don’t get, for example, the NFC medical ID chip of the POC Tectal Race Spin, which also goes for $250. And you don’t get the remarkable Mips Spherical of the Giro Manifest, which goes for just $10 more. But the Rev Pro is by no means a low-tech helmet, which I’ll get to later. And at 298 grams, my large-sized test helmet is about 80 grams lighter than my already-light Giro Manifest, and almost 100 grams lighter than my Tectal Race. That’s what happens in the XC world. You shed the grams that are otherwise meant for shred-readiness. And shedding 100 grams off what’s on top of your head will do way more than shaving it off what’s beneath your feet. It won’t just make you more efficient, it’ll make you more comfortable.
Comfort is why I reach for the Rev Pro on any ride that’s not quite on enduro-level terrain. Weight is a big part of it, but ventilation is another. The vents aren’t just channeled together above your scalp in fancy ways. I mean, they are channeled together, and wind does noticeably travel through it at speed. But most importantly, the vents are just … big. You don’t have to be going at speed to feel heat dissipating through them. Even on some slow slogs through this hot California summer, I found myself keeping the helmet on my head when I’ll usually strap it to my back or my bars until the climb is over. And that ventilation effort goes down to the scalp. Instead of using a traditional Mips liner, the Rev Pro integrates the slip-plane concept with the helmet’s retention system itself. We saw this first in the Bell Sixer, and the idea uses a nylon plastic instead of polycarbonate plastic. The shape of the material is a little more skeletal than the flexible perforated plastic sheet of a traditional Mips liner, so it allows for a bit more airflow. But more importantly, the 360-degree retention makes for a more integrated, more whole feel to the helmet’s fit. And above all else, that fit is what sets the Rev Pro apart from most XC helmets. It’s deep and secure. Almost like it actually is an enduro helmet. Part of that is thanks to the five-position height adjustment on the harness. You can actually have that classic shallow XC feel if you want it. But the shell itself actually does offer a bit more coverage than the old Giro Pneumo or Bell Sweep I used to take on lighter-duty rides. And it sizes a bit larger too, so be aware.
The shell itself is also hiding most of the technology that justifies the Rev Pro’s high price. It uses two densities of EPS foam to protect against both high- and moderate-intensity impacts. It’s a little bit of enduro tech on a helmet that you’re as likely to see on the road as on the trail. Still, the Rev Pro is a relatively simple helmet. Apart from the fancy approach to Mips, that multi-density foam is all there is to justify the price tag. There’s no interior skeleton, no integrated camera or light mounts. And the strap management system is decidedly old-school. But I don’t think about any of that when I’m wearing it. I think about the Rev Pro less than I think about any other helmet. There’s less weight and therefore less jiggle. There’s less material, and therefore less heat. And when the terrain doesn’t demand more, less is more.
Giant’s got the rest of the details about the Rev Pro Mips here.
First Impressions: Smith Mainline Enduro Helmet
We're gonna need a bigger category
Fresh Produce: Smith Get Wild Forefront 2 & Ruckus
Can we talk about those zebra stripes?
Tested: Sweet Protection Trailblazer
Low-key high-tech
Tested: POC Axion SPIN | $150
Boutique protection for the masses
First Impressions: Bontrager Rally WaveCel Helmet - $150
You can't put a price on safety, but this is a pretty good start
First Impressions: Giro Manifest Spherical
I can't believe it's not-not Mips!
Liv Introduces New Rev Pro XC Helmet
Maximum ventilation, minimum weight
Sound off in the comments below!