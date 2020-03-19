Giant isn’t a brand known for pushing boundaries, and it doesn’t seem to be trying to change that expectation with the Rail SX MIPS helmet. Just because it isn’t new and different doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t good, though. Let’s dive in and see what this $165 helmet has to offer.

Fit is always the first consideration when it comes to a helmet, and the Rail is comfortable all the way around while providing a good depth of coverage. At least on my head, there are no uncomfortable pressure points or spots where the helmet didn’t seem to be sitting right. For reference, a few other helmets that work well for me include Smith’s Forefront and Session, Specialized’s Ambush, and POC’s Tectal. A look in the mirror reveals that the Rail SX looks a little taller than a Forefront or Tectal, and certainly taller than you might expect based on feel alone.