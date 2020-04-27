Giant Introduces Rev Pro XC Helmet

The battle being fought in enduro helmet design centers around safety. More gadgets to deflect impact, more coverage and more chin bars. XC-helmet design tends to center around weight and comfort. Underrated as a helmet manufacturer, Giant packed a lot of comfort and not a lot of weight into the previous generation Rev helmet. The current iteration does the same, but adds a little more to the mix. The retention system offers five positions, so you can get just as deep or as shallow a fit as you want. And the structure of the helmet itself comprises two densities of foam, with one focused on high-intensity impact and the other on lower-speed crashes.

The Rev Pro weighs in at 290 grams for a medium, and goes for $250.