Giant Introduces Rev Pro XC Helmet
Light impact
The battle being fought in enduro helmet design centers around safety. More gadgets to deflect impact, more coverage and more chin bars. XC-helmet design tends to center around weight and comfort. Underrated as a helmet manufacturer, Giant packed a lot of comfort and not a lot of weight into the previous generation Rev helmet. The current iteration does the same, but adds a little more to the mix. The retention system offers five positions, so you can get just as deep or as shallow a fit as you want. And the structure of the helmet itself comprises two densities of foam, with one focused on high-intensity impact and the other on lower-speed crashes.
The Rev Pro weighs in at 290 grams for a medium, and goes for $250.
