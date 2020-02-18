The Werx Carbon Imprint helmet is the premium offering from Fly Racing, a brand that has long made a name for itself in all things moto. This beast, though, is aimed at cycles of the non-green-stickered variety. That means both small-wheeled BMX racing and big-wheeled mountain biking. The Werx helmet has been around for a number of years and has held up to the test of time and technology. Its shell construction is a carbon and Kevlar weave, wrapping up a claimed 950 grams (size unlisted). That’s just about on par with the new Troy Lee Designs D4, which weighs 1,000 grams (size medium). The Werx also has a MIPS liner and emergency cheek removal pads—two safety features we like to see in modern helmets. The frontmost of its 18 intake vents are shielded with aluminum mesh plates, and the uppermost are connected to 6 exhaust ports via uninterrupted channels over the scalp. You can also add a Bluetooth audio or communication system to the Werx helmet; it has wire channeling already molded into the EPS foam, and there are compatible in-helmet speakers made by audio component manufacturer, Uclear. Traditional in-ear headphones tend not to mix well with full-face helmets, and this is a solution that few other helmets offer.

Retail on the Werx Carbon Imprint is $450.