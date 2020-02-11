Fox has been making waves the last few years with its helmets. First, it was the Proframe, which was one of the first modern light-weight full-face helmets out there, and quickly became a crowd favorite in the enduro scene. Then came the Dropframe, a somewhat polarizing moto-trials inspired design—it offered slightly more protection than a regular half-shell, slightly more comfort than a full-face and a slim chance someone might think you were part of the 50to01 crew. Now comes another addition to Fox family: the Speedframe Pro.

With a full-face and, let’s call it a half-face, helmet already in the lineup, the Speedframe Pro takes the last sliver of the spectrum pie on the trail end of categories. It has a half-shell design, with the now-traditional extra coverage in the back to offer a bit more protection. There will be two options in the new lid; the Speedframe Pro (all of the goodies) and the regular Speedframe (most of the goodies).