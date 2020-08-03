Although the Mainline is ASTM DH-certified, huge vents throughout create a ton of airflow and make this an incredibly light and airy helmet. But holding it in your hands, it doesn’t have that too-light, skeletal feel that might otherwise make it seem like it’s just a trail helmet with a chin bar. The Koroyd structure helps put some meat on its bones, and makes sure that all of this venting never left me feeling like I’d be vulnerable in the event of an occasional off-course moment. It still offers that perception of true, fully enclosed coverage that riders who prefer a DH specific full face will be accustomed to. That said, it's not the lightest of the new breed of minimalist options. At 770 grams (claimed) for a medium, it's on the heavier side of the bunch. By comparison, the Fox Proframe is 735 grams, the Met Parachute is 700 grams, the TLD Stage is 690 and the IXS Trigger is 600, all mediums, all claimed. But that's not the battle the Mainline is here to fight.