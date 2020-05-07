Really, though, I wanted to know how it felt to wear a helmet that, essentially, had another little helmet on top of it. To be fair, the Mips Jiggle is something I only notice when someone gets it stuck in my head that it’s there. Like Shimano-finned-brake-pad rattle. If I notice it, I tend to forget about it soon. But it takes a minute to forget inside the Mips Spherical helmets I’ve worn. The Bell Super DH is a weighty helmet, especially with the chin bar attached. I needed goggles to help stabilize it. Same goes for the Tyrant. When you get bounced, the outer shell of those helmets are pretty large objects in motion that, like the man says, tend to stay in motion. I can tell that they’re moving not just because of that Mips sound, but because I can feel it. Again, if I was having fun, I’d eventually forget about it, but it’s a thing. It is absolutely not a thing on the Manifest Spherical. Yes, if I listen for it, I can hear the shells slipping past each other. But I absolutely can not feel it. I couldn’t get the people at Giro to nod along with me as I was saying this, but I think the reduced weight of the mobile portion of the helmet (compared to the Super DH and Tyrant) means that the jiggle has a far less noticeable feedback effect once it starts moving. It never felt like it was winding up to push down on my brow during compressions. It felt like a normal helmet.



As I write that sentence, I think it is the thesis of my entire review. It felt like a normal helmet. Despite all of its safety features, multiple materials, above-average depth and brand-approved Mips, there’s no extra weight and no extra fuss. It is a Mips helmet that Mips-skeptics will like, and one that Mips-believers will fall madly in love with. And of course, love doesn't come cheap. $260 is the most expensive half-shell mountain bike helmet Giro has ever made. But that’s kinda where we’re at these days. The POC Tectal Race is $220. The Smith Forefront is $240, and the Bontrager Blaze is $300. But even they are cheaper than the only other Mips Spherical helmet comparable to the Manifest Spherical. The Giro Aether Spherical road helmet mentioned earlier goes for $350, and it’s been going strong for two years. That Giro packed this much tech into the Manifest for this price is actually pretty impressive. The fact that it’s a Mips helmet that doesn’t feel like one is even more impressive.