Back in my shop days, I had a few lines I’d use on the sales floor. None of them were dishonest, but they were well-practiced. For instance, when breaking down multiple helmet price points, I’d open with something like “This $70 one had to pass all the same safety tests as this $170 one. You get lighter weight and better ventilation from the $170 helmet, not necessarily more safety.” But things have changed. Now, chances are, you are getting more safety the more you spend, which is complicated. Given the potential consequences, everyone should have the safest helmet possible regardless of the costs … right?

That’s part of why Bontrager’s Blaze WaveCel caused such a stir when it was released a year ago. Sure, most of the stir was WaveCel itself, a plastic-like squigly honeycomb structure that naturally offers linear and rotational impact protection. The phrase “48 times more effective” circled the internet, Mips raised a challenge, skeptics flocked to forums, universal independent third-party testing was called for, that number “48” isn’t quite as prominent now, yada yada yada, we’re not going to solve it here.

The rest of the stir was because of what it took to achieve the safety the Blaze claimed to offer. First, it costs $300. That’s $40 more than the just-released Giro Manifest, $60 more than a Smith Forefront 2 and $80 more than a POC Tectal Race. And the Blaze is not especially light. 40 grams heavier than the Forefront, 52 grams heavier than the Tectal and 74 grams heavier than the Manifest. And although the WaveCel structure allows heat to radiate outward just fine, it interrupts airflow at speed. In the end, its target customer is a rider who is choosing among the best of the best that the industry has to offer, and is willing to sacrifice light weight and better ventilation for more safety. Yes, things have definitely changed.

That’s why, since the Blaze was released, I thought there would be a more compelling case for WaveCel in the mid-range where the playing field is more level. Where it’s not in competition against the sleekest, most expensive lids in the biz and would vastly outperform its peers in safety tests. For it to work, a more affordable WaveCel helmet would have to make nearly the same safety claims but be, I don’t know, half the price. Is that even possible?