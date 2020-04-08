7iDP Releases Project 23 Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
Traditional hard shell outside, untraditional everything else inside.
Lightweight full-face helmets are nothing new, but most of them have been achieving that light weight the same way: By using a paper-thin, in-molded plastic-like outer shell instead of the hard shell we’re used to seeing on full-faced helmets. In-molded shells aren’t necessarily unsafe. They’re used on every traditional half-shell helmet out there, but the idea of a full-faced helmet is to protect against crashes of the more … intense variety. That means not just protecting the chin and face, but doing a better job at protecting the rest of the head. After thinking about it carefully, 7iDP decided they would depart from the masses in their particular approach to the light-weight full-face bandwagon and build their offering around a hard-shell design, and they set to work at producing Project 23.
