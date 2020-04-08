7iDP Releases Project 23 Lightweight Full-Face Helmets

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Lightweight full-face helmets are nothing new, but most of them have been achieving that light weight the same way: By using a paper-thin, in-molded plastic-like outer shell instead of the hard shell we’re used to seeing on full-faced helmets. In-molded shells aren’t necessarily unsafe. They’re used on every traditional half-shell helmet out there, but the idea of a full-faced helmet is to protect against crashes of the more … intense variety. That means not just protecting the chin and face, but doing a better job at protecting the rest of the head. After thinking about it carefully, 7iDP decided they would depart from the masses in their particular approach to the light-weight full-face bandwagon and build their offering around a hard-shell design, and they set to work at producing Project 23.

Below the carbon model is a glass-fiber option that adds 50 grams and drops down to $240. But for anyone really looking to pinch some pennies on their next hardshell, the ABS shell is hard to beat. It features the same 23 vents, the same SERT inserts, and the same hard-shell design, albeit made of a slightly less burly ABS plastic. There are some upsides, though. A size-large ABS Project 23 helmet weighs just 850 grams, and goes for $150. There's also one more impressive aspect of the Project 23. In order to save on production costs, most light-weight full-face helmets come in just three sizes, much like open-face helmets. But when safety is key, so is fit. That's why, despite being a pretty impressive value throughout, Project 23 helmets come in a total of six sizes.

And then there's that hard outer shell, which comes in three flavors; carbon, glass fiber and ABS plastic. Of course, the carbon model is the flagship option, boasting the most protection and most bling. At 950 grams for a large, it's not exactly comparable to the new batch of featherweight full-faces, which often hover around 250 grams lighter, but again, this is not that. It's more comparable to the construction of the Troy lee D4, which weighs in at 1000 grams. And on top of saving 50 grams over the D4, you'd also save more than $200. The carbon Project 23 goes for $350.

Referring to the 23 vents in every model of Project 23 helmets, Project 23 has another notable safety feature. SERT, which stands for Seven Energy Reduction Technology, is like something between dual-density foam construction (like the concept used in the Troy Lee Stage or Spherical Mips helmets from Bell and Giro) and simple rubber-like Mips-alternative angular impact protection measures (like those used in Leatt or Kali helmets). They are panels of a softer, higher-rebound foam at points of the skull that tend to hit the inside of the helmet with the most force. The idea is to protect against moderate-speed impacts and, in higher-speed impacts, bridge the gap in those crucial first fractions of seconds as the skull begins to compress the EPS foam. It also deflects in a Mips-like way, protecting against angular impact.

