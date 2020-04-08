All that said, I wasn't immediately smitten by the Ergo Grip Enduros. In fact, the Hestras had struck out before I even put them on. Strike one: They have palm padding. Strike two: The Velcro closure. Strike three: Seams everywhere. But, as they say, don't judge a glove until you've worn it.



The seams that are so visible on the outside simply disappear on the inside, as does the palm padding. The cut, paneling, and construction of these gloves is truly beyond any bike glove I've worn. They fit and articulate in perfect harmony with my hands, without bunching or awkward tight spots. The palm material itself feels like decent-quality suede—no junky Pittards or Clarino allowed here. And when you look at the shaping of the panels and pads, it's pretty clear that Hestra understands hands. I don't know exactly what it is they understand, but I do know that the seams and pads align pretty closely with the way the skin on my palms creases when I make a fist.