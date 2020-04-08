Gloves might just be the most disposable part of mountain biking—right after socks, which makes sense, since gloves are pretty much just fancy socks for your hands. If I’m lucky, in a good year, I’ll go through more gloves than tires. I punch trees with them, they rip. I pull on them, they stretch. I wash them, they’re never the same. I lose them, they get lost. Luckily, I get sent lots of gloves to test, so I have plenty of backups. They are mostly unremarkable, uncomfortable in one way or another, and ultimately destined for a nasty, brutish, and short life. That’s probably why I haven’t reviewed a pair of non-winter gloves since early 2017.

