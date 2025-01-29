Ambit Components of Germany has announced its Breach Flat Pedal that allows riders to dial in the pedals' rotational speeds. Calling it a world's-first design, the feature prevents spinning of the pedals by adjusting tension when riders lift their feet off ofthe pedals to help ensure realignment when landing jumps and tricks. It also keeps pedals in place when adjusting foot positions during enduro and other riding styles.



The pedals were designed by Ambit Head of Components Swen Lauer and his R&D team, and are tailored specifically for gravity, enduro, and slopestyle riding.

The new pedals are adjusted using an Allen key and screw for quick adjustments. Three other hex screws allow the break down of the pedal for user servicing, "making it one of the most user-friendly pedals on the market," the company says in its press release.

Felt sealing rings keeps dirt and debris from clogging the pedals' axels, and each pedal has ten 5mm Ambit-designed pins for grip that can be swapped out with regular grub screws to further dial in fit and feel of shoes on the pedals.



"The feedback from our athletes has led to, and strongly validated, the Breach pedal’s unique features," Ambit says. "Riders such as Edgar Briole, Bernd Winkler, and Eliott Lapotre have not only secured medals at Crankworx, but also delivered outstanding performances at various Fest Series events, Backyard Battles, and at both stops of the Red Bull Hardline. Their input and successes on the world’s toughest courses reinforce the pedal’s exceptional performance, grip, and rider-focused design, confirming that the Breach is built to perform at the highest levels of the sport."

The Breach pedal is made of aluminum and the axel is made of chromoly steel. Available colors are blue, brown, orange, black and silver, and the pedals come in small, medium and large sizes. One medium pedal weighs 388g. Price is listed at €159 including VAT (US$166). Ambit Components request that U.S. customers contact them for adjusted pricing and shipping.