Bleeding brakes is a pretty simple concept, on paper: Basically you just need to purge air from a sealed system using hydraulic syringes. The reality of bleeding brakes can be a nightmare, though: Without the proper bleed kits, it’s nearly impossible to do with any success. And without nice tools, it can be more vocabulary limiting than installing tubeless tires.

Park Tool makes some undeniably top-notch tools. If you peek into a bike shop’s service area, you’ll almost certainly see a plethora of blue handles, each carefully engineered to make a bike mechanic’s job as easy as possible. Park’s pricing often reflects its reputation for quality and dedication to R&D and engineering, and the BKD-1 is definitely no exception to this, ringing in at $118.

On the other hand, Cycobyco, a brand we could find sold only on Amazon, comes in at basically a quarter of the price: a very reasonable $33, and appears to borrow component ideas from much higher end kits.

The reality is that most bleed kits use rebranded, unlabeled, or slightly modified veterinary syringes as the base for their bleed kits. These are very inexpensive, so it’s no surprise that Cycobyco can produce a high-end looking bleed kit for pennies on the dollar of the likes of Park Tool. But does it stop there? I wanted to see what, if anything, you might be missing if you opt to save some cash.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

It’s Just a Box?

The difference in overall quality between the two kits is immediately apparent, even before taking the bleed kits out of their box. The Park’s box feels like it should house an expensive power tool, where the Cycobyco feels like there should be cheap hooks, bobbers and sinkers inside. The Park’s box is also quite a bit bigger, which was nice for repacking the bleed kit after use.