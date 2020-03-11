Traveling with your bike is a pain. Packing it usually sucks, dragging it through the airport gives you worse arm pump than a late-season run down A-Line and that’s all before you have to deal with the screaming baby on the plane. When you finally arrive at your destination and put your bike back together in the cramped hotel room, the last straw falls like a hammer. Those tires you aired down for the flight? You have to air those up and all you brought was your mini-pump. After 376 pumps, you deduce that your tire, by the infallible squeeze test, is somewhere between squishy and, well, squishy. That’ll do, you say. The first corner you hit has other comments, however, but since it’s the strong and quiet type, it just rips your tire off the bead instead.

This was my plight for the first year I spent a month-and-a-half living aboard with my bike. Eventually, I broke down and bought a cheap floor pump, but the gauge was so far off it was essentially useless. The next year, I brought a cheap pressure gauge, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, started leaking and stuck at 15psi after a couple of weeks of daily use—again I resorted to buying a floor pump.

Last year, I solved half the equation with the Stompump foot pump, but the perfect pressure gauge, again, eluded my grasp. I stumbled onto the Topeak Shuttle Gauge Digital earlier this winter, and it quickly made it onto my wish-list for test product—or more accurately it skipped my wish-list and went straight to the credit card statement. The Shuttle Gauge might look like every other gauge out there, but don’t be fooled—this was going to be the gauge to complete my tire-airing arsenal.