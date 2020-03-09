Innovation and iteration represent the yin and yang of technological progress. Innovation brought us the dropper post, which opened the door for our seat tube angles to steepen through iteration. There can be setbacks along the way, though it seems like few poorly thought-out “innovations” make it to market these days. When iteration goes awry, it can give us products like Specialized’s horrendous Wu dropper post, to stick with the seatpost theme.

When iteration goes well, it’s often not even newsworthy. But it still represents a step forward and, hopefully, a slightly better experience for the user.

I reviewed an older version of Specialized’s Air Tool MTB pump a couple years back, and told you how well it’s held up, and how effectively it does its one job of filling mountain bike tires with air. This is basically the same pump, but a little better.