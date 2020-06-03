Watching Ryan Palmer build up the Bike magazine Dream Builds is like watching art in progress. In fact, anytime I’ve had the opportunity to watch Palmer work I’ve been drawn in to his extreme level of detail and cleverness—even though I had worked as a wrench for years, I’d almost always learn a new tip or trick. I also learned that he’s very, very picky when it comes to tools; as he should be; he was a mechanic on the World Cup circuit after all.

So, when you watch (and rewatch) Palmer craftily piecing together the dream builds, you may notice he uses a Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand in his home shop. And really, so do most of my other mechanic buddies. Why? ‘Cause they are damn good. The Pro-Elite offers amazing stability, easy adjustment, great clamp security and speed, and a push-button release for easily taking bikes off the stand. The Pro-Elite comes with a moderately high price tag of $270. That said, Feedback also makes a stand that’s nearly $100 less than the Pro-Elite ($175): The Sport Mechanic Bike Repair Stand, which, aside from declaring my man-crush on Palmer, is really what this review is about.

There are essentially three ways to lower a product’s price (assuming the manufacturing facility is the same): downgrade components, use cheaper materials and omit features. The Sport Mechanic does all three of these things compared to the Pro-Elite.