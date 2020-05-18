The on-bike storage market is still finding its identity. Is the goal to leave your bike’s elegant lines intact by hiding storage inside of it? Or is this a function-over-form affair that will use Velcro, electrical tape, or even saliva to stick your ride essentials to your frame? Pivot believes it should be somewhere inbetween. That you shouldn’t be ashamed of carrying your tools on your bike, but that there should be a purpose-built integration so everything is neat, tidy and optimized.

Photo Credit: Pivot Cycles

That’s what the Phoenix Dock system is about. Designed to bolt to a water-bottle mount, each of the three accessories is out and proud but also clean-looking. The accessories themselves are designed by Topeak, who’ve been known for clever storage and on-trail maintenance solutions for decades. Once bolted to the bike, the carriers themselves are fixed to the frame, though the tool boxes twist 90 degrees for easier access. Of course, the ideal position for the Phoenix Dock isn’t your in-triangle water bottle mount. That’s probably where your bottle should go. But we’re seeing more and more bikes with extra braz-ons popping up all over the place. Some are meant to fit small bento-box-type bags just behind your stem, while others like the ones Pivot uses, are underneath the top tube and double as mounts for a Fox Live Valve control center. There’s also the seldom-used under-the-downtube bottle mount that’s perfect for the Phoenix Dock, though be careful if you use the upside-down portage method when hike-a-biking.

Photo Credit: Pivot Cycles

One tool option is the full-featured 23-function Ninja Toolbox T20. It includes the following: L-shaped 2 / 2.5 / 3 (2 pcs) / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 10 mm Allen, T10 / T25 torx, #2 Phillips / flat head, 14G / 15G / Mavic® M7 / Shimano® spokes, CrMo steel chain tool*, stainless steel wire chain hook, hard anodized tire lever, and a bottle opener with spoke holder. The Phoenix Dock Ninja Toolbox T20 goes for $57.