The on-bike storage market is still finding its identity. Is the goal to leave your bike’s elegant lines intact by hiding storage inside of it? Or is this a function-over-form affair that will use Velcro, electrical tape, or even saliva to stick your ride essentials to your frame? Pivot believes it should be somewhere inbetween. That you shouldn’t be ashamed of carrying your tools on your bike, but that there should be a purpose-built integration so everything is neat, tidy and optimized.
That’s what the Phoenix Dock system is about. Designed to bolt to a water-bottle mount, each of the three accessories is out and proud but also clean-looking. The accessories themselves are designed by Topeak, who’ve been known for clever storage and on-trail maintenance solutions for decades. Once bolted to the bike, the carriers themselves are fixed to the frame, though the tool boxes twist 90 degrees for easier access. Of course, the ideal position for the Phoenix Dock isn’t your in-triangle water bottle mount. That’s probably where your bottle should go. But we’re seeing more and more bikes with extra braz-ons popping up all over the place. Some are meant to fit small bento-box-type bags just behind your stem, while others like the ones Pivot uses, are underneath the top tube and double as mounts for a Fox Live Valve control center. There’s also the seldom-used under-the-downtube bottle mount that’s perfect for the Phoenix Dock, though be careful if you use the upside-down portage method when hike-a-biking.
One tool option is the full-featured 23-function Ninja Toolbox T20. It includes the following: L-shaped 2 / 2.5 / 3 (2 pcs) / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 10 mm Allen, T10 / T25 torx, #2 Phillips / flat head, 14G / 15G / Mavic® M7 / Shimano® spokes, CrMo steel chain tool*, stainless steel wire chain hook, hard anodized tire lever, and a bottle opener with spoke holder. The Phoenix Dock Ninja Toolbox T20 goes for $57.
The other tool option is the compact 16-function Ninja T16+, which gets you 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 (L-type) / 5 / 8 mm Allen wrenches
6 mm hex tool bit / T10 / T15 / T25 Torx® wrenches / #2 Phillips / flat head screw drivers / 14G / 15G spoke wrenches / CrMo steel chain tool* and chain hook. The Phoenix Dock Ninja Toolbox T16+ goes for $53.
Then there’s a CO2 option, with inflator and docks for two CO2 cartridges, though they only work with 16-gram cartridges, so for most modern mountain-bike tires, you’ll be spending both of them if you want to get home. But it does include Topeak’s Micro Air Booster, which integrates a flow-adjustment knob. The Phoenix Dock CO2 goes for $47.
Cush Core Introduces Bead Dropper Tire Lever
The first lever designed for tire inserts. Also for hands.
Isolation Optimization: Our Favorite On- & Off-Bike Tool Kits
Got time to refine your toolbox? Here are senior editor, Ryan Palmer� ...
Tested: Blackburn Switch Wrap Bag
Just the right amount of too much
Tested: Topeak Shuttle Gauge Digital | $65
Finally, a travel companion that won’t drive you crazy
Tested: Specialized Air Tool MTB Pump | $80
Iterate or die
Tested: OneUp EDC Stem, Tool, and Carbon Handlebars
Work a little more, pack a little less
Hands On with the ENVE Air Pressure Station
Air is free, or so they say.
Eurobike 2019 Roundup: Volume Zwei
The cool, the weird and a burrito
Sound off in the comments below!