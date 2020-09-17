First Impressions: Crankbrothers M20 & M13 Multi Tools

The old reliable Crankbrothers M17 is one of the most iconic tools in mountain biking’s recent history. When it emerged along with the rest of the M series well over a decade ago, many of us were still focused on tools on the far ends of the function-spectrum. On one end, there was the Topeak Alien series, which were the clown cars of multi tools. The bits just kept coming, one after the other, out of an impossibly compact device. Then, on the other end was the Park AWS-9. It’s got a bunch of allen wrenches. And they fold up. That’s it.

Neither tool was great. The Topeak Alien, which is still made and still has a loyal following, makes compromises in its usability by being so complete yet so compact. The tool’s form factor is wide, but not long, making it hard to grip and exert leverage. The Park AWS-10 is a great thing to keep in the kitchen junk drawer, but you’ll need at least three other tools if you’re going to bring it on a ride. Plenty of brands rushed to fill in the middle, but there was just something special about the Crankbrothers M17. Yes, they could have made it more compact by folding the bits over each other, but that wouldn’t give you anything to hold on to. Sure, they could have integrated some removable tire levers on either side of the tool body, but they’d probably kinda suck, and you’d probably lose them anyway. Nope, Crankbrothers put together just the tools that made sense in the folding metal tool form and did it in a way that’s comfortable and functional to actually use. Since then, they’ve come up with some fancier, techier tools, but none have seen the kind of mileage the M17s of the world have. So, when it was time for Crankbrothers to yet again try and reinvent the wheel with a new multitool … they didn’t.

No, they just took what we loved about the M17 and made it better. And they took what we didn’t like about it, and made that better too. The Crankbrothers M20 and M13 are the Laguna Beach, California-based brand’s newest tools. The primary difference is that the M20 adds the chain breaker and all the tools integrated into it. Here’s how it breaks down:

Photo Credit: Crankbrothers

M20

8/9/10/11/12-speed-compatible chain tool

#0, #1 & #2 spoke wrench

Valve core wrench

Rotor straightener

2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 8mm hex wrench

#1 & #2 Phillips, #1 flat screwdrivers

T-10 & T-25 torx

Tire plug tool

Tire plug storage

Master link storage

203 grams

89mm in length

$40

M13

2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 8mm hex wrench

#1 & #2 Phillips, #1 flat screwdrivers

T-10 & T-25 torx

Tire plug tool

Tire plug storage

Master link storage

164 grams

89mm in length

$26



Both tools expand on the basics with a few modern additions, but some aren’t very likely to be needed while out on the trail. There’s a T10 because some brakes (mostly SRAM) use a T10 for the bleed port. There’s a valve core tool because some of us don’t have a standalone valve core tool. There’s a rotor straightener because some of us don’t have thumbs.

But one addition is extremely useful. The tubeless plug insertion tool has deserved a home on our multi tools for years. And Crankbrothers designed an especially good one. The “fork” that captures the plug isn’t pinched off at the end like most are. You can lay a traditional plug in it without feeling like you’re forcing dental floss between a couple molars. And when you insert it in the tire and remove the tool, you can pretty much guarantee it won’t pull the plug back out with it. Sure, those traditional, tighter-fit plug tools will probably let the plug go if you’re lucky enough to have a small enough puncture, but when have you ever felt lucky when getting a puncture? If the hole is too big for one Crankbrothers plug to fill, no worries, It’ll stay in the tire and slow the spread so you can shove another one in. It’s why many of us have just been using allen wrenches to force in our plugs. Now, we don’t have to. That one little tool carries forward the legacy of simple pragmatic design that made us love the M series so much.

This is not the most obvious feature of the M13 and M20, though. That would be the big black box clipped to the tool that houses the plugs themselves, as well as a master link. “A” for effort on this one, but it is not as well thought-out as the actual insertion tool. The box clips on and off with ease, but when it’s on, it makes folding the bits out of the tool into a clumsy mess. Whenever you need to fold out a wrench, chances are you’ll just end up pulling the box off and, I don’t know, putting it in your pocket, I guess? Or in your pack and then maybe remembering to put it back on the tool? For a feature that you hopefully won’t be using all that often, the plug storage makes using just about every other part of the tool a bit less convenient. And it comes packed with just five plugs, with barely enough room for five more, especially if you’ve also got the master links in there. A solution for master links is a great idea because, on the Crankbrothers M20, all you need would be right there in the tool, chain-breaker and all. But you’ll probably need a pump or CO2 inflator if you’re plugging a tire anyway, so why go through the trouble of integrating it into a multi-tool? After my first ride, I went back to storing plugs next to my CO2 chuck and ditched the black box.

Photo Credit: Crankbrothers

The good news is, if you do decide to ditch it, the M13 and M20 tools are simple, functional jewels that will feel like home to anyone who’s used earlier M tools from Crankbrothers. The aluminum knurled body is industrial but comfortable, and the bits are long enough to fit in tight spaces like reach adjustments or the ever-elusive lower caliper bolt. Even the 8-millimeter bit is a little longer, making it easier to reach pedals through thick carbon cranks made thicker by plastic protection caps, or to extend deep enough through a crank’s one-key-release mechanism to get good purchase and actually remove a crank arm, provided you can MacGuyver enough leverage.

And the chain tool itself got some subtle but welcomed usability improvements. It’s a bit larger, giving you more to hold on to. That includes when actually breaking a chain, or when using one of the other tools it integrates like the spoke wrench. Yes, it still flops out when the bits are folded down, which is partly why the M17s came with special rubber bands, but I guarantee you will never notice it when it’s stored in your pack or pocket. Really, the only feature I wish Crankbrothers had come up with was a way to keep the threaded “axles” on each end of the tool from rotating. If you want to snug them up, you’ll need two tools. Some sort of splined or flat-oval interface on one end of the axle would have made this practice easier, but it’s a minor nitpick. Both the Crankbrothers M20 and M13 are as sleek and compact as a tool can be. But they’re not too compact. They strike that balance that Crankbrothers nailed years ago, but improve upon it in subtle yet significant ways.

I’ve only had these tools for a little over a week, and the real test will come after a year or more of use. And the Crankbrothers M20 will get it. This is now my go-to multi-tool.

You can get the details from Crankbrothers at crankbrothers.com/collections/m-series