You can get a one-gallon DeWalt air compressor for $145. You’re not gonna run an angle grinder with it all day, but it’ll blow the dust out of your cassette like it’s a little piggy’s straw house. That’s the kind of thing you’ll hear from anyone skeptical of the charger-pump concept, which emerged alongside tubeless tires as a way to seat a bead more consistently than a traditional pump can. But air compressors have such broad utility that it’s hard to justify spending $130 on a charger pump like the TLR Flash Charger that Bontrager released today. Except, it’s not that simple.

First, you’ll need a hose for your compressor, which is about $15. And you’ll probably spend another $30 on a presta air chuck. Then, if you want a nifty, accurate, backlit digital gauge like the one integrated into the Flash Charger, that’s probably another $30. Even if you’re deep in Brand-X territory, you’ll still spend more than you would on the TLR Flash Charger. Plus, of course, the compressor needs to be plugged in, so it’s not likely to come with you on a road trip, camping trip or, much less, a day trip. A compressor usually takes a minute to pressurize and, by the time it has, you’ll probably have woken the neighbors, the baby, or the neighbors’ baby. And still, you still need a decent floor pump for the occasional top-off.

That happens to be what really sets the TLR Flash Charger apart. It is a very decent floor pump. Technically, every charger pump works as a floor pump. Just leave the release valve open, and the air will eventually make it from the plunger to the tire. But that air has to travel through the charging chamber to get there. It’s almost like having to spend the time pumping another whole tire before you get yours up to pressure. It’s especially frustrating when you just want to do a weekly top-off. It’s nice to just get down to business.