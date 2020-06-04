You can get a one-gallon DeWalt air compressor for $145. You’re not gonna run an angle grinder with it all day, but it’ll blow the dust out of your cassette like it’s a little piggy’s straw house. That’s the kind of thing you’ll hear from anyone skeptical of the charger-pump concept, which emerged alongside tubeless tires as a way to seat a bead more consistently than a traditional pump can. But air compressors have such broad utility that it’s hard to justify spending $130 on a charger pump like the TLR Flash Charger that Bontrager released today. Except, it’s not that simple.
First, you’ll need a hose for your compressor, which is about $15. And you’ll probably spend another $30 on a presta air chuck. Then, if you want a nifty, accurate, backlit digital gauge like the one integrated into the Flash Charger, that’s probably another $30. Even if you’re deep in Brand-X territory, you’ll still spend more than you would on the TLR Flash Charger. Plus, of course, the compressor needs to be plugged in, so it’s not likely to come with you on a road trip, camping trip or, much less, a day trip. A compressor usually takes a minute to pressurize and, by the time it has, you’ll probably have woken the neighbors, the baby, or the neighbors’ baby. And still, you still need a decent floor pump for the occasional top-off.
That happens to be what really sets the TLR Flash Charger apart. It is a very decent floor pump. Technically, every charger pump works as a floor pump. Just leave the release valve open, and the air will eventually make it from the plunger to the tire. But that air has to travel through the charging chamber to get there. It’s almost like having to spend the time pumping another whole tire before you get yours up to pressure. It’s especially frustrating when you just want to do a weekly top-off. It’s nice to just get down to business.
The TLR Flash Charger does exactly that. If you’re using it like a traditional charger pump, you’ll first build pressure in the external chamber until you reach the maximum PSI, in this case 160. Then you flip the big red switch from “fill tank” to “release pressure,” and your new tire will be seated faster than this year’s Westminster Best In Show. But the Flash Charger has another big red switch, one that alternates between “charge” and “inflate.” What this does is cut the charging tank out of the equation entirely. There’s no delay, no softness, and no wasted effort. It simply feels and works like a regular pump. When you connect it to your valve, it doesn’t suck 15 PSI air out of your tire. And when you pull off the hose, it doesn’t release all that wasted effort into the atmosphere. Again, it just works like a regular pump.
But of course, it’s a bit more luxurious than a regular pump. Right on top of the charger body is a backlit digital gauge that will measure pressure to the first decimal point, and was within 0.2 PSI of my Topeak digital gauge and my Meiser analog gauge. It was only slightly less accurate when I would (most often) forget to turn the gauge on before I hooked up the hose. Even mid-stroke, it was giving me reliable numbers. There’s a bleed button on the side of the charger body for dialing the pressure back to where you want it. It’s a bit tricky because, with a gauge that accurate, there’s a constant slow seep once you stop pumping. Plus, after using the bleed button, it takes a second for the pressure to equalize, so I still find myself tapping and waiting. But it lets the air out nice and slow, so it’s easy to hit the mark. I just had to remember to either empty the chamber or turn off the gauge when I was done because, if it’s pressurized, the gauge will continue to read until it’s down to zero.
The Flash Charger a bit of a beast, with the chamber and base being made of steel. I don’t think about it that often since I’m used to flinging around a regular pump, so I had to be careful moving this thing from one place to another. But that’s where one of my favorite, often-overlooked features comes in. The hose spans from near the top of the charging chamber, down around a wide, easy-to-loop hook at the base, back up and over the handle, and down to a wide, easy-to-find cradle. There’s enough length there that it’s got a healthy amount of stretch to help you work the nozzle into its perch for storage, making it possible to lift the pump up by its handle. I so often find myself needing to think ahead when wrapping the hose up on my current pump. The Flash Charger has a little extra convenience that I didn’t know I needed. And of course, that extra length doesn’t hurt when moving from tire to tire. As I mentioned with my poor timing turning on the gauge, I don’t think ahead. I set the pump right next to the front tire when checking pressure, not in the middle of the bike where it can easily reach both valves. I’m getting picky here, but just the extra convenience of not having to pick up this relatively heavy pump when checking both tires is a little comfort I appreciate between the increasingly painful task of, you know, leaning over before I’ve done my yoga.
I happen to have a compressor. It lives in my open-air garage where I’m most likely to take advantage of its many uses. But the Flash Charger doesn’t really “live” anywhere, and not just because it isn’t technically a living thing. It migrates from the front porch to my truck, my girlfriend’s hatchback, the landlord’s porch, and back again. All because that extra little red switch. I’m not using my compressor any less, but my regular pump is collecting dust.
