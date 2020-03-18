What sets the Switch Wrap apart is its tiny Velcro pouch. On the first Switch Wrap I owned, that pouch came out of the box loaded with a paired-down version of Blackburn's Big Switch modular tool set. And you can still get it that way if you go for the the Switch Wrap Tool Kit, but the Switch Wrap Bag skips that rather so-so tool and lets you put whatever you want in there. In my case, I put a couple small things in there I know I'll always want. A master link, a spare car key and $1 in quarters for the last payphone in all of California that happens to be at the top of Mt. Wilson. But most of the volume is taken up by flat-repair items like my plug kit, CO2 inflator and a twenty-dollar bill to bribe a riding buddy into giving me one of their CO2 cartridges if I pinch-flat too often... On second thought, maybe I should bring four fives.



Of course, there's room for two 20-gram cartridges in the Switch Wrap. Or, for the weak-thumbed, one cartridge and a couple tire levers. That's nothing new, but it's nice that the Switch Wrap gives you two little elastic sleeves for whatever setup you choose. That bit of over-tech has a couple benefits. For one, whatever you put in there is easier to pull out without disrupting your kit. There's less friction in that fabric than the butyl-rubber-on-stickered-metal you get when tying everything down with a single strap. But more importantly, it keeps everything together. You can remove the Switch Wrap from your bike and it won't fall apart. That means, if you need to place it somewhere inconvenient like behind a shock or beneath a bottle cage, just pull the tab and you've got what you need in your hand.