I like the idea of having multiple lenses to choose between: Clear for nighttime, medium amber or rose tint for overcast or tree-covered riding, and dark tinted for open sunshine. While I like the idea of this, my reality is very different. I rarely, if ever, change my lenses. I run the medium tints 90 percent of the time, then if I’m riding in the evening, I grab my other glasses with the clear lenses already installed, or I ride (foolishly) without glasses. I’m also quite fond of not having to rummage through multiple foam-lined zippered boxes to find the lenses (or glasses) I need for each condition. So when a buddy of mine recommended the Ryders for their single-lens versatility, I was intrigued. My perception of Ryders is a Canadian, middle-of-the-road, high bang-for-the-buck (bang-for-the-loonie?) brand. The Roam FYREs do not reflect this. Their price tag is about $240. I tested both the light-grey-to-grey and the yellow-to-brown lens models, as they offer pretty similar photochromic ranges.

The fit for the Roams was spot-on for my rather medium-sized head. The nose and temple tips are highly adjustable via a semi-flexible wire, which was helpful for dialing in the fit and making sure they stayed put. The nose pads can be adjusted in 3 dimensions, so if you have some control over how far off your head they sit. This was nice for keeping the top of the lens off my forehead and therefore my sweat off the lenses. Dialing them in takes very little effort, though it has to be repeated occasionally, as they will fall out of adjustment if you take them off roughly, or if your toddler gets hold of them. They quickly hit that “I’ve lost my glasses while still wearing them” comfort status we’re all embarrassed to know. I didn’t have problems with fit conflicting with the helmet straps of my Bontrager or Giro helmets, and from the look of the Roam’s profile they should work pretty seamlessly with both wide-set and narrow-set helmet strap configurations.