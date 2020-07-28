Sometimes I’m wrong. Shocking, I know. But hey, nobody is perfect. To clarify, I was wrong about POC’s Define glasses. When they first showed up, an unexpected addition in the shipment for another POC test product, I guffawed at them and their $180 price tag. I wrote them off—no polarization, no interchangeable lenses. Heck, they’re not even photochromatic—why they so expensive? Sure, they have lenses made by Carl Zeiss, but so do a lot of optical devices these days—the name doesn’t carry as much weight as it once did. But, after six months of finding myself reaching for the Define glasses whenever the sun came out, I will admit that there may be something I missed. Well, maybe a few somethings.

The Define is new for POC, meant to be a multi-purpose set of glasses for the trail or town. But, unlike most do-it-all glasses, the Defines lean heavily toward the performance end of the spectrum, only slightly dipping into the ‘fashion pool.’ The Grilamid frames (yeah, I too had to Google what the heck Grilamid is) make for a very light yet strong package with a rubber nose piece and temple grips to keep everything in place. The Clarity Trail lenses, designed by Zeiss, are POC’s answer for sunny trail-riding in green (ish), high-contrast environments.