Tested: Lupine Piko R4 SC

Mounting the Piko, and its battery pack, to a helmet is done via hook-and-loop straps. This felt and looked a bit unrefined, but it was effective—I never had it rattle or jiggle after I mounted it up. There’s a GoPro mount adapter for the lamp itself, but for helmets with limited ability to loop through vents (like my Bontrager Blaze WaveCel), you’ll still need to figure out how to mount the battery. For this, Lupine has a 3M Dual Lock (think high-tech Velcro) stick-on adaptor, or an extension cord to run the battery into your pack or pocket.



As far as battery life, The Piko has a few options. The R4 SC model I tested has a 3.5 Ah battery, which, with full power and fresh, healthy cells, should give a 1:15 runtime. Despite battery-sucking sub-freezing temperatures, I was able to push the Piko past 2 hours without low-battery warnings when being reasonably conscious about dimming my lights when I don’t need full power. Lupine makes an R7 model of the Piko which comes with a 6.9 Ah battery, for those looking for a longer lasting battery, however this comes at the cost of being able to mount the battery back to the helmet.



The Piko isn’t Lupine’s most powerful light (the Lupine Alpha offers an almost unfathomable 7,200 lumens of output, with a lot of the same features), but for its size, weight, battery life, and feature set, it fights way above its class. Which is exactly what I look for in an every-day use light. The $435 price tag isn’t exactly pocket change, but the amount of technology packed into the Piko, even with the clunky app, makes it worth saving up your pennies (and nickels and dimes). As a bonus, if you enjoy other nighttime outdoor activities, the Piko is built to be attached to a headband mount, but I’ll probably wait until summer to go hanging out in the dark without my bike to keep my blood pumping.