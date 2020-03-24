Tested: Lupine Piko R4 SC
Technology plus power in a pint-sized package.
I live north of the 46th parallel, which means long days of riding in the summer. But in the winter the sun rises at 8:30AM and sets at 5:00PM. If I want to ride during the work week, a reliable light is an absolute must. So, when all my lights decided to crap out last fall, it sent me looking for a new go-to. On paper the Lupine Piko R4 SC checked all my imaginary boxes—small size, light weight, reasonable battery life, and a good lumen-to-size ratio.
The Piko packs an incredible amount of brightness into a very small, lightweight package. It pushes a medium-sized cone of bright, even light that is focused in the center with a slight diffusion at the outer edges. The center spot of the light pattern has enough spread to cover the entire width of wide singletrack or narrow double-track—pretty much the perfect sized pattern for a helmet-mounted lamp. The 1900 lumens of output is plenty bright to be used as a stand-alone light, however this narrow-ish beam pattern would be well complemented by a wider focused bar-mounted light for added depth perception.
