The Vista comes with three ear-tip sizes, two of which and wing-tips that fit up into your ear. They are a pretty firm silicone, and might not fit everyone perfectly.

Which brings us to another point: size. Bigger is not better when it comes to earbuds, and the Vistas have one of the smaller profiles out of any truly wireless earbuds—even compared to their predecessor, the Run. They sit nearly flush with your ear, and they also weigh next to nothing. With such a small profile, wind noise is minimal at normal riding speeds, to the point where I can still clearly hear and follow an audiobook on most downhills. Yes, I do listen to audiobooks on the downhills. With a lot of earbuds, I have to crank up the volume to hear over the wind noise, which is not good for long-term hearing health. Needless to say, being able to ride with lower volume levels is a big plus for the Vistas.



The one feature the Vistas lack when it comes to safety, however, is the hear-through feature found on many sport earbuds these days. However, I feel that feature might be more relevant to runners and road riders, and less important out in the woods. I don't recommend isolating yourself from the sound of oncoming riders, but I know some people do it, which is why hear-through is nice to have. I never found that I missed it on the Vistas, as I've gotten used to only riding with one bud in, but those who want both buds in will find themselves completely cut off from the world. If you’re dead-set on riding with both buds in, there are plenty of other options to look at with the hear-through feature.