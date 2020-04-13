Be it music, podcasts or audiobooks, listening to something while in the saddle is a great way to add a little joy to a solo ride. Climbs go by quicker, and with the right beats, descents feel a few percent steeper and at least one grade gnarlier. That is until your earbud falls out or the cord gets snagged. In this day and age, that free set of earbuds that came with your smartphone is like riding a fully rigid bike in a bike park. Yeah, it works, but is it the best way to experience the moment? 

The Vista is Jaybird’s truly wireless earbud. Like Apple’s Airpods, they’re not tethered to any external battery or receiving hardware. Just that feature alone pretty much alleviates 90 percent of normal earbud frustrations. But, of course, it’s the last 10 percent that makes a job well done, and learning from its previous truly wireless earbuds, the Run series, Jaybird has clearly sweated the important details to get the Vista dialed.

