A Unique New Tubeless Insert from Tannus

The concept behind the foam tubeless insert is face-palmingly simple. Any of the products out there will successfully do its job of softening bottom-out force and offering some degree of protection to the tire and rim. But while solving one problem, tire inserts cause several others. They’re heavy and hard to install. And if they’re not structured right, they have a tendency to soak up sealant and deaden the ride feel. The perfect liner would take up as little space inside the tire as possible, allowing the tire casing beneath the tread to yield without obstruction while offering some support to the sidewalls. But at the same time, it would take up enough space to stay in place above each rim bead, all while being loose enough on the rim bed that you can still seat a tire with one inside it. Oh, and it’d be light. Suddenly it doesn’t sound so simple.

And the tubeless liner Tannus released today is definitely not simple. Taking cues from a liner they designed to work, believe it or not, with tubes, the new tubeless liner suspends itself in the middle of the tire using what, in a cross-section, look like legs that rest on the rim bed. It leaves a chamber below the functional section of the liner that clearly resembles the void where an inner tube would have gone in their original product. But in this case, there’s also a void above the liner that leaves room for sealant to flow and for the tire to react. Plus, all that empty space means there’s just not a whole lot of material getting shoved in the tire. One benefit is that, because those “legs” are flexible, they’ll allow tire beads to push them out of the way during installation, but are meant to spring back in place to stabilize the liner once everything’s all tucked in. They’re also meant to be stout enough to offer some lateral support, mimicking the feel of a stouter casing. And as a little benefit, it means you don’t need special valves to prevent the liner from restricting airflow.

Photo Credit: Tannus Inserts

By only taking up enough space to stay where it needs, the Tannus tubeless liner is able to be impressively light weight. It weighs as little as 150 grams, which is in the ballpark of the XC-specific Cush Core liner, but with the added benefit of easier installation. We’re limbering up our thumbs for when our test product arrives, and we’ll let you know.

The Tannus Tubeless liner is available in a 27.5- and 29-inch size, and fits 2.1- to 2.6-inch tires. They go for $50 per insert and you can find out more at tannusamerica.com