Most components come and go without making much of an impact on the sport.
“Check it out, they added another gear.” Cool.
“Oh look, they made it lighter and stiffer. They made this thing less stiff and this other thing has more anti-rise, or anti-squat, or whatever.” Neat.
“Holy shit, Nancy, call The Times! There’s room for two bottle cages!”
Atlas Freeride Handlebar
The wide-bar revolution didn't have its roots in a single product, ...
Spray No More
The day our grips finally got a ... grip
The First 29er Tire
How WTB gave 29ers something to roll on
Synchronicity: SRAM's X-Sync Chainring
The chainring that orchestrated a movement
One Man Band
How the smartphone has influenced mountain-bike photography
Prelude to a Shift
How the Hammerschmidt foreshadowed SRAM's intent to kill the front ...
Commanding Turn
Shimano's first clipless pedal design still reigns today
Matter: Pre-Rolled
The Mavic Crossmax started a revolution
