But we’re here to talk about the impact of tubeless, right? So let’s do that.



UST, or Universal System Tubeless, was created by Mavic along with two other French companies, Hutchinson and Michelin. The three companies worked together to develop the interface and fitment specs to make tubeless possible. What they came up with wasn’t perfect, but it was viable enough for the tubeless idea to take hold.



I remember making the swap to tubeless in 1999 with those first Crossmax UST wheels and the legendary Hutchinson Python UST tires. All of a sudden I could run much lower pressures, not have to worry nearly as much about pinch flats, and I’d get levels of traction I never came close to before tubeless. For perhaps the first time in mountain biking history, the wheels and tires made more of a difference than any other part of the bike. They really did. You could put those things on any bike and they’d immediately transform it into a capable rig.



Sometime around 2002, my buddies and I decided to enter the townie class of the 24 Hours In The Sage in Gunnison Colorado, where we went to college. The rules demanded that, in order to qualify for the townie class, all team members had to ride the same bike, and it needed to be deemed vintage, had to be fully rigid, needed fenders, and have just one speed. There was nothing in the rule book about wheels, though, so we went ahead and strapped my Crossmax UST wheels on the 1987 Fuji Sundance and absolutely dominated the category. Of course, there was only one other team dumb enough to enter the townie class, but I think we finished with at least a few lap times inside the top 10, and came in something like fourth overall.







