Fresh Produce: Wera Kompakt Zyklop Speed Set 1/4″

Mini-ratchets are all over the bike industry. Topeak, Syncros, Silca, Lezyne, everyone has taken the humble allen wrench and made it go “CLICK!” It’s actually really nice, even though most of us agree they’re not worth space, weight and hassle to bring with us on the trail. Really, a ratchet’s place is in the home. And if you’re going to keep it in the home, you might as well get one with all the comforts of home. Something that makes swapping grips or tipping the nose on your saddle into something luxurious.

And leave it to ze Germans to design tools that we would call luxurious. Wera is the kind of brand that puts a little extra thought into everything they make. And the Zykolop Ratchet is overflowing with thought. The hallmark of Wera’s Zyklop ratchet is its flexible head, that allows you to flip the business end of the ratchet from one side of the handle to the other, and have a ratcheting screwdriver when it’s right in between. And, it offers 5 degrees between engagement points. That’s 72 points of engagement. The same as a Chris King hub. And that’s just in the wrench itself. Wera’s hex bits use what they call Hex Plus, which increases the surface area where the force is applied, leading to less damage to the bolt heads and less likelihood of stripping. Those bits fit into the included secure but quick-release 1/4″ bit adaptor. There’s also an extension with a free-spinning sleeve, T10 thru T30 Torx wrenches, 5.5-thru 13-millimeter sockets, PH 1, 2 and 3 Phillips-head screwdriver and even some Pozidriv bits. For its depth of features, usability and technology, the Wera Kompakt Zyklop ratchet isn’t just a quicker version of an allen wrench, it’s a status symbol. You can easily find it for less, but for a mini ratchet that retails for $160, it verdampt well better be.

