You may have heard of consumer-direct bikes—but what about consumer-direct tires? We’re not talking about tires you can buy online—because you can pretty much buy any tire online. No, we’re talking about Versus Tires, a new company that only sells their tires online, directly to you. Brought about by frustrations with the price of most high-end tires, Versus’ goal is to make quality rubber at a price that doesn’t hit the wallet quite as hard. Currently, Versus offers one tread pattern, All Mountain, and two casing options, Trail ($60 each) and Gravity ($65 each). But we should mention that, for now, you can’t buy them in eaches. Versus tires are only sold in pairs, so you’re either running matching sets or you’ve got a spare. They also offer straight-forward marketing labels—refreshing. The tread pattern of the All-Mountain is similar to that of the Maxxis Minion lineup, so chances are the All Mountain will handle predictably on the trail. The Trail casing uses 63/60 durometer rubber, which is on the firmer side of things for side knobs, but right on the money for most tires’ center knobs. The Gravity casing, which uses a wire bead instead of the Trail’s folding bead, has slightly stickier rubber at 58/52 durometer. Both use the same VERSA woven insert to add support and protect against punctures. Weighing 1050 grams (Trail, 29×2.4) and 1500 grams (Gravity, 29×2.4), the All Mountain isn’t light, but it’s not the most portly tire out there either.

As of right now, only the 29×2.4 All Mountain is available (in either casing), and only in sets. Other wheel sizes, 27.5 and 26, will be available as the year goes on, and they will eventually offer singles if you don’t need a complete set of tires. Check out Versus at versustires.com, and be sure to peak at their crazy LTD Yellow Splatter colorway.