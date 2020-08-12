Fresh Produce: Topeak Tubi 18 Multi Tool

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you’re standing between two mountain bikers, there’s a good chance one of them does not carry a tubeless plug kit on every ride. If you’re standing alone, well, you’d probably better have your own plug kit. And like storing your credit cards on your cell phone or tethering your office keys to belt loop, a good way to make sure you haven’t forgotten one necessary item is by attaching it to another necessary item. In this case, we’re talking about tire plugs and a multi tool, now together in the Topeak Tubi 18. Even that unprepared rider on your left probably has a multi tool with them. And Topeak has long made a name for themselves in that category. So, it’s no surprise they’re one of the first brands to include a complete plug kit in one.

The Topeak Tubi 18 includes the staples; A 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6-millimeter allen wrench, a t25 Torx wrench, a Phillips-head screwdriver and even a small serrated knife, something far too few multi tools include. But amid all those staples is a plug-insertion fork and a small knurled aluminum washer meant to help pull the plug out of the tool when removing it from the tire. And of course, there’s a tiny box that slides open to reveal three ultra-thick tire plugs. The box folds out like the rest of the bits, and stays well sealed to keep the plugs fresh and clean. And in a clever move, Topeak included a tiny plastic cone, held onto the 6-millimeter bit with a strong magnet. Once you find a leak, in a flash, you can pull out the Tubi Tool, remove that plastic cone and shove it partway into the puncture to keep you from loosing air while you load up the plug kit. Pretty clever, but the whole thing is pretty clever. Of course, it doesn’t include a chain-breaker, but come on. The rider on your right probably has one of those.

The Tubi 18 goes for $45, and you can get the rest of the details here.