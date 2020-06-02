What makes a platform pedal work well? Tenet set out to find the answer to this question, and their answer is the Occult pedal. Examining many of the more popular pedal designs, Tenet sussed out the fundamental elements they thought made each pedal so sought-after—then they put all those elements into the Occult. The result is a familiar, yet unique-looking pedal that has a laundry list of features and benefits cherry-picked from the best of the rest. Should you run pins or grub screws? Why not both, or even a combination? Traction is plentiful, as is support, provided by the 110×105-millimeter platform with a 2-millimeter concavity (that’s the same size as a Deity TMAC, but with half a millimeter less concavity). Are bushings or bearings better? How about one of the former and three of the latter? And throw in a one-year pedal refresh program, free of charge. Oh, and Tenet includes the milled-down socket needed to rebuild the pedals on your own. But what if I get hopelessly lost in the Send Zone and break my pedal trying to imitate Josh Bender? Well, that won’t be free, but it will be thirty-percent off.

All of that, plus a few more details you can check out at ridetenet.com, comes in at an exceptionally reasonable $100. Bike has a pair of Occults under a tester as we speak, so stay tuned later this summer for a long-term thrashing and review.