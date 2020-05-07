When a company takes the time to specifically list out YKK zippers in the product description, you know they’re serious about sweating the details. After all, YKK zippers are a mark of quality. Tasco’s first step at the drawing board when designing the Scout short was a list of the features they wanted, and then they built the short around that. Seems obvious, but it’s surprising how many shorts out there miss little things that seriously put a dent in usability. The Scout short should have everything you’d want in pair of baggies though, including belt loops and internal waist adjustment, spring snaps, a park-pass-hanging loop, zippered hip pockets and a thigh stash pocket for your phone.
Available in two colors and in sizes from 28 to 38, check out the Tasco Scout short at tasco-mtb.com.
