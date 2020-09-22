Fresh Produce: Tannus Armour Tubeless

Several things in human history were invented by accident. Penicillin is likely the most famous. A messy scientist noticed one of his bacteria-ridden petri dishes was significantly less bacteria-ridden, and he saved countless lives by not letting the accident go to waste. The Tannus Armour Tubeless inserts probably won’t save all that many lives, but we’re pretty sure it had a similarly serendipitous birth. Before the Armour Tubeless, Tannus was more known for low-tech, high-practicality approaches to flat prevention. They make airless foam tires meant for commuters who really really really don’t ever want to get a flat. They also make the original Armour insert which is, essentially, an airless foam insert that is given shape and firmness by an actual inner tube hidden deep inside it. It combines the flat protection of a foam insert with the familiarity of an inner tube. And you can tell it helped inform Tannus’ approach when they set their sights on the tubeless market. There’s a similar empty chamber at the base of the Armour Tubeless that might have otherwise held an inner tube. But in this case, it holds something more important: Nothing.

The Tannus Armour Tubeless suspends the functional bulk of its foam in the center of the tire. There’s a void just above that foam to allow the tire to conform to the ground. That’s normal for a tire insert, but the void just below the foam allows the tire beads to more easily nestle in their seats. You no longer fight the combined effort of every inch of the insert, preventing you from popping your tire onto or off of your sidewalls. Now, it’s just a couple thin foam rails that, despite the surprising stiff structure of the Tannus Armour, are designed to take no more effort than an inner tube to push out of the way.

Tannus Armour Tubeless inserts are sold individually for $50 and fit 27.5 or 29-inch tires from 2.1 to 2.6 inches. You can learn more at tannusamerica.com/armour-tubeless