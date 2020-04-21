These days, all the cool kids run a little plastic front fender. If you don’t, we’d like to know where you live, as the dirt must be perfect. For the rest of us, we’ll keep on keeping on with zip ties and sheets of plastic. Except those of us with Fox forks—there’s another option. For years, Fox forks have had little threaded holes on the back of the arch, perfect for holding on a fender, but for some reason, they never produced one (plot twist, Fox will finally make the fenders in 2021, though with an entirely new interface). Another player, Syncros, took up the mantle and actually made their own bolt-on fenders. You can pick one up right now to ditch the zip ties. Made from an impact-resistant composite, the fender bolts on in two places on the back of the fork arch (bolts included). There are options for the 34 and 36 (Boost), as well as the 34 Stepcast Boost (shown here). Colors are either black for any, or Rally Red (Stepcast) or Squad Orange (34,36).

Pick one up at your local Syncros dealer for a cool $20, and get the rest of the details at syncros.com.